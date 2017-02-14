Chicago man charged with soliciting c...

Chicago man charged with soliciting child pornography, sexual abuse in Barrington

Next Story Prev Story
33 min ago Read more: Chicago Tribune

Salman Patel, 22, of the 1000 block of South State Street in Chicago, was charged with with soliciting child pornography from a minor and aggravated criminal sexual abuse, Barrington police said in a news release. Salman Patel, 22, of the 1000 block of South State Street in Chicago, was charged with with soliciting child pornography from a minor and aggravated criminal sexual abuse, Barrington police said in a news release.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Chicago Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Chicago Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 1 min Coca-Cola 1,493,898
News BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09) 2 min Changed My Name A... 237,891
Remember this? Did you like? 10 min ClintSezGreat 2
News You Can Still Rally In Chicago Against The Dako... 12 min RAHRAHlizardShyt 5
Topix Chitown Regulars (Aug '09) 1 hr _Susan_ 104,952
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) 1 hr Patriot AKA Bozo 63,244
{keep A word drop A word} (Oct '11) 1 hr SweLL GirL 10,283
See all Chicago Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Chicago Forum Now

Chicago Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Chicago Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Pakistan
  4. Syria
  5. Hurricane
  1. Toyota
  2. Iran
  3. Mexico
  4. Al Franken
  5. Pope Francis
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,269 • Total comments across all topics: 278,853,286

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC