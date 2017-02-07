Chicago man charged in Lincolnwood armed robbery

A Chicago man was charged with felony armed robbery Friday after Lincolnwood police said he stole a victim's wallet at gunpoint in the 6500 block of North Central Park Avenue. Alonzo J. Coates, 18, of the 4300 block of South Langley, on the city's South Side, is being held in Cook County Jail with bond set at $350,000, police said in a news release.

