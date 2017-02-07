Chicago man charged in Lincolnwood armed robbery
A Chicago man was charged with felony armed robbery Friday after Lincolnwood police said he stole a victim's wallet at gunpoint in the 6500 block of North Central Park Avenue. Alonzo J. Coates, 18, of the 4300 block of South Langley, on the city's South Side, is being held in Cook County Jail with bond set at $350,000, police said in a news release.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Chicago Tribune.
Add your comments below
Chicago Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09)
|4 min
|Tuffet t
|237,263
|Why Chicago's Crime Problem Is Growingby John R...
|7 min
|kuda
|71
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|8 min
|Copout
|1,490,535
|Topix Chitown Regulars (Aug '09)
|21 min
|_Susan_
|104,886
|last post wins! (Apr '13)
|1 hr
|They cannot kill ...
|2,257
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|1 hr
|Mothra
|63,157
|last post wins! (Dec '10)
|1 hr
|They cannot kill ...
|2,948
Find what you want!
Search Chicago Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC