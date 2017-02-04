Chicago Loop Synagogue vandalized wit...

Chicago Loop Synagogue vandalized with swastikas

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: WLS-AM Chicago

A hate crime investigation is underway after the front window of the Chicago Loop Synagogue was smashed by one or more vandals who affixed swastikas to its front entrance early Saturday. Officers responded at 12:20 a.m. to a call of "criminal damage in progress" at the temple at 16 S. Clark St., according to Chicago Police.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WLS-AM Chicago.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Chicago Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 34 min OzRitz 1,489,732
News BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09) 1 hr Duh 236,641
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) 6 hr Angel Gabriel 63,123
Topix Chitown Regulars (Aug '09) 6 hr CrunchyBacon 104,862
last post wins! (Dec '10) 6 hr They cannot kill ... 2,938
last post wins! (Apr '13) 6 hr They cannot kill ... 2,251
{keep A word drop A word} (Oct '11) 7 hr Susanm 10,184
See all Chicago Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Chicago Forum Now

Chicago Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Chicago Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. North Korea
  4. American Idol
  5. NASA
  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Gunman
  4. Wall Street
  5. Supreme Court
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,167 • Total comments across all topics: 278,567,290

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC