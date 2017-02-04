Chicago Loop Synagogue vandalized with swastikas
A hate crime investigation is underway after the front window of the Chicago Loop Synagogue was smashed by one or more vandals who affixed swastikas to its front entrance early Saturday. Officers responded at 12:20 a.m. to a call of "criminal damage in progress" at the temple at 16 S. Clark St., according to Chicago Police.
