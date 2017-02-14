Chicago girl, 11, dies after shot in ...

Chicago girl, 11, dies after shot in head over the weekend

There are 4 comments on the WGN-TV Chicago story from 14 hrs ago, titled Chicago girl, 11, dies after shot in head over the weekend. In it, WGN-TV Chicago reports that:

On Saturday night, Takiya Holmes was sitting in a minivan with her family near 65th and King Drive, when someone started shooting. Takia is the cousin of Andrew Holmes, a well-known community activist.

former democrat

Nashua, NH

#1 13 hrs ago
but no one any where gives a big fat rats rear end cause black lives do not matter to blacks in Chicago or Washington.

over 750 DOA blacks all shot by blacks in 2016 yet no protest not even an attempt by anyone anywhere to stop the slaughter.

over 4,900 blacks shot to death while lighting was wasting time in Washington over the past 8 years yet no protest no visits from the racist black fools at the injustice department who could have taken action to end the violence but did nothing.

no action or protest from any civil rights icons, the naacp, the black babbling fools in the congressional caucus, the democrat party the n word fool president nothing no where.

hey even the lame racist 2nd string bench warming quarter back on the san Francisco losers with the hair cut like alfalfa never said boo about blacks shooting blacks.
so it must be ok or he would have taken a knee or something

so it appears on the surface no one anywhere gives a big fat rats rear end.

heck even Jessie fillmypocketsfirst Jackson, or al notvery Sharpton, mumbling old fool john lewis crazy confused Maxine waters don't care about no blacks shooting no blacks.
ThomasA

Birmingham, AL

#2 9 hrs ago
former democrat wrote:
but no one any where gives a big fat rats rear end cause black lives do not matter to blacks in Chicago or Washington.

over 750 DOA blacks all shot by blacks in 2016 yet no protest not even an attempt by anyone anywhere to stop the slaughter.

over 4,900 blacks shot to death while lighting was wasting time in Washington over the past 8 years yet no protest no visits from the racist black fools at the injustice department who could have taken action to end the violence but did nothing.

no action or protest from any civil rights icons, the naacp, the black babbling fools in the congressional caucus, the democrat party the n word fool president nothing no where.

hey even the lame racist 2nd string bench warming quarter back on the san Francisco losers with the hair cut like alfalfa never said boo about blacks shooting blacks.
so it must be ok or he would have taken a knee or something

so it appears on the surface no one anywhere gives a big fat rats rear end.

heck even Jessie fillmypocketsfirst Jackson, or al notvery Sharpton, mumbling old fool john lewis crazy confused Maxine waters don't care about no blacks shooting no blacks.
If there's nothing in for them PERSONALLY, you're right, they don't care. One thing will now change with the new President. In the past any time there was any important gathering at the White House, you would see Ole Al,not so,Sharpton's ugly head in the crowd. He won't have an "All Access" pass with the Don.
Well Well

Pomona, CA

#3 8 hrs ago
That black boy Rep. John Lewis, his life is black and sh!t. It don't matter either. He is one black igger.
red dawn

Highlands, TX

#4 4 hrs ago
give them all flame throwers and let them go at it
