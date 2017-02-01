Chicago Coffee Shops To Raise Money F...

Chicago Coffee Shops To Raise Money For The ACLU This Weekend

While the ACLU continues to grind away in the midst of President Trump's immigration ban, coffee shops across the country have launched a campaign to raise money for the organization. The campaign, so far, includes 21 Chicago coffee shops who will donate a portion of their sales this weekend to the ACLU.

