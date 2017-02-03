Chicago Cabaret Convention to Spotlight Local, National Talent This April

New York's renowned musical organization, The Mabel Mercer Foundation, announced today that it will return to the Midwest this spring for the first time since 2006 to present its fourth "Chicago Cabaret Convention." Three completely different concerts are planned, opening Wednesday, April 19 at 6:30 p.m. at The Empire Room of the Palmer House Hilton, and continuing on Thursday and Friday, April 20 and 21, at 8 p.m. at Park West.

Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.