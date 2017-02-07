Chicago-based game and puzzler store files for bankruptcy
Chicago-based puzzle and game seller Marbles: The Brain Store has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy and wants to close its 37 stores. Marbles wants to wind down its brick-and-mortar retail business while trying to sell intellectual property related to its e-commerce and wholesale business, CEO Girisha Chandraraj said in a Friday bankruptcy court filing.
