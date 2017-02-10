Chicago area pastor asks The Presiden...

Chicago area pastor asks The President to put some government...

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: WGN-TV Chicago

Reverend Ira Acree has sent an open letter to President Donald Trump asking for him to respond directly to Chicagoans when it comes to his remarks about the city's gun violence. Here is the letter.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WGN-TV Chicago.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Chicago Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
{keep A word drop A word} (Oct '11) 33 min SweLL GirL 10,269
News BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09) 2 hr District 1 237,883
Meryl Streep is a worthless know nothing bitch. 3 hr Waikiki homeless ... 15
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 3 hr Cheech the Conser... 1,492,263
Topix Chitown Regulars (Aug '09) 7 hr Maverick 808 104,907
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) 9 hr Into The Night 63,187
Rob Stewart will be missed a tribute 10 hr Anonymous 1
See all Chicago Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Chicago Forum Now

Chicago Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Chicago Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iraq
  3. Syria
  4. Gunman
  5. Iran
  1. Mexico
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Hong Kong
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,238 • Total comments across all topics: 278,755,393

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC