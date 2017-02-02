Chicago-area Holocaust survivors speak out against immigration ban
Holocaust survivor Aaron Elster recounted during Thursday's event how he came to the U.S. as a refugee after World War II. There are few people with more moral authority than Holocaust survivors, and at a press conference at the Illinois Holocaust Museum and Education Center in Skokie Thursday, they used that authority to speak out against President Donald Trump's immigration ban-which, they noted, had, in a supreme irony, been enacted on International Holocaust Remembrance Day.
