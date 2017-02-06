Chicago aquarium euthanizes more than 90-year-old lungfish
" Chicago's Shedd Aquarium has euthanized an Australian lungfish that had been on display there for more than 80 years. Aquarium officials say the 4-foot-long and 25-pound fish named Granddad was euthanized on Sunday due to "a rapid decline in quality of life associated with old age."
