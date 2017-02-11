Chicago aquarium euthanizes more than 90-year-old lungfish
An Australian lungfish that entranced visitors to Chicago's Shedd Aquarium for more than 80 years has been euthanized due to old age. Granddad, who was 4-foot-long and weighed 25 pounds, had stopped eating and started showing signs of organ failure.
