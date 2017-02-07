Chicago Anti-Cruelty Society halts do...

Chicago Anti-Cruelty Society halts dog adoptions due to canine flu

Next Story Prev Story
13 min ago Read more: Chicago Tribune

Medicine hangs on a dog cage at the Anti-Cruelty Society in Chicago, March 22, 2016, after an outbreak of canine influenza. Medicine hangs on a dog cage at the Anti-Cruelty Society in Chicago, March 22, 2016, after an outbreak of canine influenza.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Chicago Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Chicago Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 2 min Crawler 1,490,344
News Israeli troops begin Gaza pullout as Hamas decl... (Jan '09) 21 min Ize Found 71,352
Jonny's Towing is Chicagoland's Most Crooked Co... 24 min Louise 3
News BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09) 25 min Jacques deep in snow 237,200
News Why Chicago's Crime Problem Is Growingby John R... 1 hr Geezer 66
{keep A word drop A word} (Oct '11) 1 hr SweLL GirL 10,232
Topix Chitown Regulars (Aug '09) 1 hr _Susan_ 104,884
See all Chicago Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Chicago Forum Now

Chicago Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Chicago Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. Supreme Court
  4. American Idol
  5. China
  1. Gunman
  2. Syria
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Kanye West
  5. Tornado
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 36,205 • Total comments across all topics: 278,644,910

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC