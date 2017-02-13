Check Out A Stunning, Hyper-Realistic Model Of Downtown Chicago In Minecraft

We're equal parts local architecture , technology and DIY evangelists here at Chicagoist, so you can imagine the squeals of delight that reverberated through the office when we discovered the uber-meticulous, lovingly crafted Minecraft re-creation of downtown Chicago. The project, which was shared on Reddit on Saturday by user and game creator Ryan Zull , boasts one of the more impressive downtown replicas we've ever encountered, rendered in 1:2 scale for the classic sandbox video game.

