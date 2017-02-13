Check Out A Stunning, Hyper-Realistic Model Of Downtown Chicago In Minecraft
We're equal parts local architecture , technology and DIY evangelists here at Chicagoist, so you can imagine the squeals of delight that reverberated through the office when we discovered the uber-meticulous, lovingly crafted Minecraft re-creation of downtown Chicago. The project, which was shared on Reddit on Saturday by user and game creator Ryan Zull , boasts one of the more impressive downtown replicas we've ever encountered, rendered in 1:2 scale for the classic sandbox video game.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Chicagoist.
Add your comments below
Chicago Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|36 min
|Copout
|1,493,681
|BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09)
|55 min
|District 1
|237,853
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|3 hr
|Pete
|63,242
|Donald Trump protesters gather for 'mass moonin...
|3 hr
|berklee
|10
|Topix Chitown Regulars (Aug '09)
|4 hr
|Well Well
|104,942
|I heard that Sen. Schumer....
|5 hr
|YESsheHasApenis
|4
|IT'S Really really true, nancy pelosi............
|5 hr
|YESsheHasApenis
|3
Find what you want!
Search Chicago Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC