Chance the Rapper rules the Grammys w...

Chance the Rapper rules the Grammys with three major wins, and other Chicago news

Next Story Prev Story
3 hrs ago Read more: Chicago Reader

Chance the Rapper took home three Grammy Awards Sunday evening: Best New Artist, Best Rap Performance for "No Problem," and Best Rap Album for Coloring Book . It's the first time that a Grammy has gone to a streaming-only album-they weren't even eligible before this year.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Chicago Reader.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Chicago Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 2 min Obama who 1,493,345
News BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09) 13 min JRB 237,814
{keep A word drop A word} (Oct '11) 1 hr 2twisted 10,275
Topix Chitown Regulars (Aug '09) 3 hr CrunchyBacon 104,934
Double Word Game (Dec '11) 3 hr GEORGIA 3,591
Four letter word game (Dec '11) 4 hr GEORGIA 2,448
last post wins! (Dec '10) 5 hr They cannot kill ... 2,958
See all Chicago Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Chicago Forum Now

Chicago Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Chicago Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iraq
  2. North Korea
  3. South Korea
  4. Mexico
  5. Syria
  1. China
  2. Al Franken
  3. Iran
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Tiger Woods
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,050 • Total comments across all topics: 278,827,301

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC