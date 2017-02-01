CDOT Announes City Crews Getting A Head Start On Filling Potholes Across Chicago
After a relatively mild and snow free January, the Chicago Department of Transportation announced that City crews are out in force filling potholes across the City. With 15 or 16 pothole crews out each day, CDOT is getting a head start on pothole season, which usually comes in late winter and early spring.
