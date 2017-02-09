CBS Radio Chicago Names Greg Solk OM/...

CBS Radio Chicago Names Greg Solk OM/PD At WXRT & WJMK

CBS Radio Chicago has appointed Greg Solk to the position of Program Director and Operations Manager for Triple A WXRT and Classic Hits station WJMK . Solk joins the Chicago team with a goal of building loyalty among KHits' engaged adult listeners while also spearheading a new era of growth at XRT, one of Chicago's most respected radio brands.

