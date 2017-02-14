Casting Announced for Chicago Premier...

Casting Announced for Chicago Premiere of the Scullery Maid by Playwright Joseph Zettelmaier

Idle Muse Theatre Company announces casting the Chicago premiere of The Scullery Maid written by playwright Joseph Zettelmaier . The cast features Lydia Hiller as MIriam, Dave Skvarla as King Edward III, Anne Marie Lewis as Bess, Leslie Hull as Dulcie, and George Ellison as Pascal.

