Candlight dinners, rom-coms, and more ways to celebrate Valentine's Day in Chicago

Whether you're celebrating your singledom or looking for a romantic night out with a significant other, there's plenty to do this Valentine's Day. Here's some of what we recommend: Galentine's Day The Columbia College Democrats will host a Galentine's Day celebration with waffles and other breakfast treats, as well as performances by Columbia women, to raise money for Planned Parenthood.

