There are on the Chicago Reader story from Yesterday, titled Can we forgive athletes who stiff the president?. In it, Chicago Reader reports that:

New England Patriots running back LeGarrette Blount, right, is among the Superbowl winners who've said they won't go to the White House to meet President Donald Trump. Mitch Albom questions the ancient tradition of championship sports teams visiting the White House for a photo op with the president.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at Chicago Reader.