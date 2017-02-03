Butt Out: Hundreds Expected To Moon Trump Tower In Chicago

The mission statement for Chicago's, uh, cheekiest anti-Trump protest is pretty straightforward: "Kiss Our Asses, Release Your Taxes!" The minds behind a new comedy enterprise are urging Chicagoans to join them on Sunday, Feb. 12 for a good old-fashioned mass mooning of Trump Tower, with the hopes of keeping light shining on Trump's refusal to release his tax returns. As of Friday afternoon, more than 300 people had RSVP'ed to attend and another 1400-plus were interested in Chicago Moons the Trump Tower .

Start the conversation, or Read more at Chicagoist.