Butt Out: Hundreds Expected To Moon Trump Tower In Chicago
The mission statement for Chicago's, uh, cheekiest anti-Trump protest is pretty straightforward: "Kiss Our Asses, Release Your Taxes!" The minds behind a new comedy enterprise are urging Chicagoans to join them on Sunday, Feb. 12 for a good old-fashioned mass mooning of Trump Tower, with the hopes of keeping light shining on Trump's refusal to release his tax returns. As of Friday afternoon, more than 300 people had RSVP'ed to attend and another 1400-plus were interested in Chicago Moons the Trump Tower .
Start the conversation, or Read more at Chicagoist.
Add your comments below
Chicago Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|4 min
|1,489,291
|BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09)
|13 min
|District 1
|236,432
|Trump says meeting with Chicago gang leaders wo...
|23 min
|former democrat
|2
|last post wins! (Dec '10)
|39 min
|_FLATLINE--------
|2,936
|Are democrats destroyed?
|52 min
|This really prove...
|295
|25 Year old Oprah/Donald interview.
|55 min
|The Donald was Right
|1
|last post wins! (Apr '13)
|1 hr
|_FLATLINE--------
|2,249
|Topix Chitown Regulars (Aug '09)
|1 hr
|Sublime1
|104,853
Find what you want!
Search Chicago Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC