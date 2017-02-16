Bonchon, cult-fave Korean fried chicken chain, coming to Chicago's Chinatown
Bonchon, the cult Korean fried chicken chain, is coming soon to Chinatown Square, promises a poster plastered to the front of Tony Hu's former Lao Shanghai restaurant. This will be the first Chicagoland location of the South Korea-based company best known for its slightly sticky, crunchy wings.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Chicago Tribune.
Add your comments below
Chicago Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|31 min
|Copout
|1,495,542
|BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09)
|1 hr
|Scrutiny
|237,066
|{keep A word drop A word} (Oct '11)
|2 hr
|SweLL GirL
|10,307
|Topix Chitown Regulars (Aug '09)
|3 hr
|Maverick 808
|104,973
|wheres my house keeper?
|4 hr
|Well Well
|3
|The Mexicans stay home
|5 hr
|Wetbutts on strike
|11
|Aldi's is the Worst Supermarket Chain (Jun '12)
|5 hr
|Hide and Seek
|359
Find what you want!
Search Chicago Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC