Bonchon, cult-fave Korean fried chick...

Bonchon, cult-fave Korean fried chicken chain, coming to Chicago's Chinatown

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Chicago Tribune

Bonchon, the cult Korean fried chicken chain, is coming soon to Chinatown Square, promises a poster plastered to the front of Tony Hu's former Lao Shanghai restaurant. This will be the first Chicagoland location of the South Korea-based company best known for its slightly sticky, crunchy wings.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Chicago Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Chicago Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 31 min Copout 1,495,542
News BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09) 1 hr Scrutiny 237,066
{keep A word drop A word} (Oct '11) 2 hr SweLL GirL 10,307
Topix Chitown Regulars (Aug '09) 3 hr Maverick 808 104,973
wheres my house keeper? 4 hr Well Well 3
The Mexicans stay home 5 hr Wetbutts on strike 11
Aldi's is the Worst Supermarket Chain (Jun '12) 5 hr Hide and Seek 359
See all Chicago Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Chicago Forum Now

Chicago Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Chicago Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Pakistan
  5. Wall Street
  1. Syria
  2. Hurricane
  3. Mexico
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Pope Francis
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,027 • Total comments across all topics: 278,934,540

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC