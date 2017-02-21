Bernadette Peters to Return to Chicago for the First Time in 10 Years with the Boston Pops

Three-time Tony Award winner Bernadette Peters makes her Auditorium Theatre debut, and her first Chicago appearance in over 10 years, on March 31 when she joins the Boston Pops Esplanade Orchestra for a special, one-night-only performance. "I am thrilled to welcome Bernadette Peters to Chicago for the first time in many years to perform with the Boston Pops," says Tania Castroverde Moskalenko, Auditorium Theatre CEO.

