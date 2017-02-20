Bail set at $50,000 for Chicago man charged in fatal Des Plaines crash
Bail was set at $50,000 Thursday for a Chicago man charged in connection with a hit-and-run crash Tuesday morning in Des Plaines that killed one pedestrian and injured another. Chicago resident Roman Polniak, 52, was pronounced dead at Advocate Lutheran General Hospital in Park Ridge after suffering injuries in the alleged hit-and-run, police said.
