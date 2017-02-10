Author events: Meet 'Dog Whisperer' C...

Author events: Meet 'Dog Whisperer' Cesar Millan in Chicago, Glencoe Feb. 13

TV personality and best-selling author Cesar Millan will discuss his new book, "Cesar Millan's Lessons From the Pack: Stories of the Dogs Who Changed My Life," Monday, Feb. 13, at the Union League Club in Chicago and later that day at the Glencoe Public Library. "Fraulein M." author Caroline Woods signs copies of her novel at 2 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 12, at Anderson's Bookshop, 26 S. LaGrange Road, LaGrange.

