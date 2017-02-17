Author events: Chicago writer Kathleen Rooney discusses 'Lillian Boxfish' in Lake Forest
Chicago author Kathleen Rooney will read from, discuss and sign copies of her book "Lillian Boxfish Takes a Walk" at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 22, at the Lake Forest Book Store. Meet political scientist and author Richard Sobel as he discusses his book "Citizenship as Foundation of Rights: Meaning for America" at 2 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 19, at The Book Stall, 811 Elm St., Winnetka.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.
Add your comments below
Chicago Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09)
|2 min
|Obama bin ladder
|237,268
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|9 min
|Sid Caesar
|1,496,781
|{keep A word drop A word} (Oct '11)
|3 hr
|_Zoey_
|10,335
|will chicago have a march
|3 hr
|Happy Buyer
|2
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|3 hr
|Well Well
|63,270
|IT'S Really really true, nancy pelosi............
|11 hr
|HasALargePenis
|10
|The Mexicans stay home
|11 hr
|More-Truth NoLies
|24
Find what you want!
Search Chicago Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC