As Fire-Toolz, Chicago experimentalis...

As Fire-Toolz, Chicago experimentalist Angel Marcloid makes...

For the past decade, under a seemingly endless list of names, Chicago experimentalist Angel Marcloid has spread her tendrils across vast stretches of the world of noise and electronic music. Her diverse sonic identities-the hazily fluid, manipulated new-age sounds of Mindspring Memories, the more unsettling work she does under her own name or as Pregnant Spore-intersect but rarely significantly overlap.

