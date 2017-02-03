As Fire-Toolz, Chicago experimentalist Angel Marcloid makes...
For the past decade, under a seemingly endless list of names, Chicago experimentalist Angel Marcloid has spread her tendrils across vast stretches of the world of noise and electronic music. Her diverse sonic identities-the hazily fluid, manipulated new-age sounds of Mindspring Memories, the more unsettling work she does under her own name or as Pregnant Spore-intersect but rarely significantly overlap.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Chicago Reader.
Add your comments below
Chicago Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|4 min
|Watterz World
|1,489,351
|{keep A word drop A word} (Oct '11)
|9 min
|SweLL GirL
|10,183
|BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09)
|9 min
|Zippohead
|236,439
|Remember when Trump ran and lost? Neither do I.
|12 min
|DonaldSlewDemocraps
|2
|Looking for a long time friend
|18 min
|Frank
|1
|Topix Chitown Regulars (Aug '09)
|28 min
|_Susan_
|104,854
|25 Year old Oprah/Donald interview.
|28 min
|HEsStillRight
|2
Find what you want!
Search Chicago Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC