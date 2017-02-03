Apparent Scammer Claims To Own Crocod...

Apparent Scammer Claims To Own Crocodile Bar, Accused Of Stiffing Wicker Park Spots

Read more: Chicagoist

An apparent shyster has left a bizarre string of alleged unpaid bills and deceptive practices at a slew of hip North Side spots. After reports emerged of an imposter posing behind the shuttered Crocodile bar and restaurant, social media ignited with charges that the man responsible had pulled similarly shady criminal moves elsewhere in the Wicker Park area.

Chicago, IL

