Apparent Scammer Claims To Own Crocodile Bar, Accused Of Stiffing Wicker Park Spots
An apparent shyster has left a bizarre string of alleged unpaid bills and deceptive practices at a slew of hip North Side spots. After reports emerged of an imposter posing behind the shuttered Crocodile bar and restaurant, social media ignited with charges that the man responsible had pulled similarly shady criminal moves elsewhere in the Wicker Park area.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Chicagoist.
Add your comments below
Chicago Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|19 min
|Cheech the Conser...
|1,489,638
|BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09)
|54 min
|Dr Guru
|236,553
|February a short month, yet long on fun in Chicago
|1 hr
|former democrat
|1
|Sexy milf next door
|1 hr
|Piss and Corruption
|4
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|1 hr
|Into The Night
|63,113
|Remember when Trump ran and lost? Neither do I.
|1 hr
|Mucus and snot
|3
|You Can Still Rally In Chicago Against The Dako...
|2 hr
|Mucus and snot
|2
|Topix Chitown Regulars (Aug '09)
|3 hr
|Sublime1
|104,859
Find what you want!
Search Chicago Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC