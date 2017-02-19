Anti-Trump protesters return to the Loop as president marks one month in office
A "Protest to Stop the Trump Agenda" marking the one-month anniversary of the Trump administration brought a large group of protesters appearing to number in the thousands to the Loop Sunday afternoon, as a coalition of groups continue to demonstrate against the president's actions on issues ranging from immigration to the environment. A planned rally and march led to the temporary rerouting of the Southbound #6 Jackson Park Express and #146 Inner Drive/ Michigan Exp.
