Anat Cohen, John Waite, Robbie Fulks and More Coming Up at City Winery Chicago
City Winery Chicago, 1200 W. Randolph Street, announces Israeli multi-reed bandleader Anat Conat and her critically acclaimed international Trio Brasileiro, English musician John Waite , recent Grammy nominee and Chicagoan Robbie Fulks and more. The Shades are a Chicago-based trio consisting of Andrew DeMuro and brothers Phil & Mark Jacobson .
