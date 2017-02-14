Anat Cohen, John Waite, Robbie Fulks and More Coming Up at City Winery Chicago

City Winery Chicago, 1200 W. Randolph Street, announces Israeli multi-reed bandleader Anat Conat and her critically acclaimed international Trio Brasileiro, English musician John Waite , recent Grammy nominee and Chicagoan Robbie Fulks and more. The Shades are a Chicago-based trio consisting of Andrew DeMuro and brothers Phil & Mark Jacobson .

Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.