American Writers Museum to open May 16 in Chicago

Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel addresses the crowd Tuesday during a preview event for the new American Writers Museum on Michigan Avenue. The museum opens May 16. American Writers Museum , a first-of-its-kind national museum that celebrates more than 300 American writers ranging from Studs Terkel to Dr. Seuss, will open in downtown Chicago May 16. The new museum will occupy the second floor of 180 N. Michigan Ave., an area dubbed Chicago's "cultural mile" because of its proximity to museums, theaters and colleges.

