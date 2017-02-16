All-Chicago Cast Set for SPAMILTON at...

All-Chicago Cast Set for SPAMILTON at Royal George Theatre

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: BroadwayWorld.com

"Spamilton," the critically acclaimed off-Broadway parody of Lin-Manuel Miranda 's sensation, "Hamilton," has set casting for its regional premiere in Chicago at the Royal George Theatre . Created by Tony Award honoree Gerard Alessandrini , the mastermind behind " Forbidden Broadway ," the show features an all-Chicago ensemble including Donterrio Johnson , Adam LaSalle, Michelle Lauto , ERIC ANDRE w Lewis, Yando Lopez and David Robb ins .

Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Chicago Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 12 min RiccardoFire 1,496,041
News BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09) 1 hr Trumpsfor16years 237,100
{keep A word drop A word} (Oct '11) 3 hr Susanm 10,319
The Mexicans stay home 5 hr Dave 13
wheres my house keeper? 5 hr Dave 6
News Can we forgive athletes who stiff the president? 6 hr MaybePhartzz 18
Are democrats destroyed? 6 hr the silent majority 311
Topix Chitown Regulars (Aug '09) 10 hr CrunchyBacon 104,981
See all Chicago Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Chicago Forum Now

Chicago Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Chicago Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Pakistan
  3. Hong Kong
  4. North Korea
  5. Hurricane
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Syria
  3. Wall Street
  4. Mexico
  5. Iran
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 28,109 • Total comments across all topics: 278,956,997

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC