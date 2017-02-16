All-Chicago Cast Set for SPAMILTON at Royal George Theatre

"Spamilton," the critically acclaimed off-Broadway parody of Lin-Manuel Miranda 's sensation, "Hamilton," has set casting for its regional premiere in Chicago at the Royal George Theatre . Created by Tony Award honoree Gerard Alessandrini , the mastermind behind " Forbidden Broadway ," the show features an all-Chicago ensemble including Donterrio Johnson , Adam LaSalle, Michelle Lauto , ERIC ANDRE w Lewis, Yando Lopez and David Robb ins .

