Adopt a Valentine at PAWS Chicago
PAWS Chicago wants to help you find the love of your life this Valentine's Day weekend. Stop by the PAWS Chicago Lincoln Park Adoption Center next weekend, February 11 and 12, to adopt your new best friend.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WLS-AM Chicago.
