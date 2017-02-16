A new biography of Dorothy Day is an ...

A new biography of Dorothy Day is an antidote to trying times

By Kate Hennessy Hennessy will give the keynote address at "Revolution of the Heart: A Symposium on Dorothy Day" Fri 2/17, 11 AM Loyola University Klarchek Information Commons 6501 N. Kenmore 773-508-8000 luc.edu Free Even during the most tumultuous times in her life, Dorothy Day would wake up early every morning and spend several hours drinking coffee and reading the psalms. I am not one for psalms, but in these past tumultuous weeks, I have found comfort in reading about Day, specifically the lovely new biography Dorothy Day: The World Will Be Saved by Beauty , by her granddaughter Kate Hennessy.

