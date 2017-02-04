A life remembered: Jeweler 'generous with his knowledge'

Longtime Champaign jeweler Neil Browne's friends and colleagues remember him as an honest man, a successful businessman and a skilled craftsman. Mr. Browne, who died suddenly Wednesday at the age of 64, owned Browne's Fine Jewelry for more than 30 years, opening it in 1980 on University Avenue with just an ounce of gold and expanding the business until he retired in 2015.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The News-Gazette.