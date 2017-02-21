8 arrested at end of anti-Trump protest downtown

Eight people, including clergy members from Chicagoland, were arrested after failing to move to the sidewalk upon orders from Chicago police while protesting the policies of President Donald Trump in front of the Dirksen Federal Building in downtown Chicago on Feb. 21, 2017. Eight community activists were briefly taken into police custody Tuesday afternoon at the tail end of an hour-long march through Federal Plaza as part of the weekly "Resist Trump Tuesday" protests.

