6 Chef and Staff Shuffles To Know In ...

6 Chef and Staff Shuffles To Know In Chicago

Next Story Prev Story
23 hrs ago Read more: Eater

W. Lake St. , has lured a Pump Room vet to be its opening chef. Ross Mendoza , who also has experience at many acclaimed NYC restaurants, is working on a "globally inspired menu of modern American shareable plates that highlight classic dishes and familiar flavors reimagined and served in thoughtful new ways," according to a news release.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Eater.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Chicago Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09) 1 min Rogue Scholar 05 237,410
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 2 min Badjudgment 1,496,776
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) 14 min Rshermr 63,276
Topix Chitown Regulars (Aug '09) 52 min RACE 104,991
last post wins! (Apr '13) 1 hr honeymylove 2,290
last post wins! (Dec '10) 1 hr honeymylove 2,975
Sally Yates Legacy 1 hr Indict Her 2
See all Chicago Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Chicago Forum Now

Chicago Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Chicago Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Syria
  3. Pakistan
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Supreme Court
  3. South Korea
  4. Wall Street
  5. Climate Change
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,249 • Total comments across all topics: 279,042,026

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC