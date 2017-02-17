6 Chef and Staff Shuffles To Know In Chicago
W. Lake St. , has lured a Pump Room vet to be its opening chef. Ross Mendoza , who also has experience at many acclaimed NYC restaurants, is working on a "globally inspired menu of modern American shareable plates that highlight classic dishes and familiar flavors reimagined and served in thoughtful new ways," according to a news release.
