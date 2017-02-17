3 members of Arlington Heights family...

3 members of Arlington Heights family killed in high-speed Des Plaines crash

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: WGN-TV Chicago

The family was out for the daughter's indoor soccer match Thursday night when they were hit by a Mercedes-Benz traveling at a high rate of speed on Northwest Highway in Des Plaines. "I've been in law enforcement in the Chicago metropolitan area for over 40 years and this is definitely the worst I have ever seen," said Des Plaines Police Chief William Kushner.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WGN-TV Chicago.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Chicago Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 3 min Brad 1,496,211
IT'S Really really true, nancy pelosi............ 4 min HasALargePenis 9
Let's visit Dearborn,MI. Today. 8 min Who R-TheLIARS 2
The Mexicans stay home 13 min Sublime1 is rightON 18
News BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09) 20 min Zippohead 237,135
BOGUS is as BOGUS does. 50 min JustPlaindemocraps 1
{keep A word drop A word} (Oct '11) 1 hr 2twisted 10,325
Topix Chitown Regulars (Aug '09) 6 hr carmino seranni 104,985
See all Chicago Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Chicago Forum Now

Chicago Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Chicago Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Climate Change
  2. Supreme Court
  3. China
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Syria
  1. Hurricane
  2. North Korea
  3. Pakistan
  4. Wall Street
  5. Iran
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,446 • Total comments across all topics: 278,972,159

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC