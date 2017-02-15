$150K bail for Chicago man charged wi...

$150K bail for Chicago man charged with hate crime in Loop synagogue vandalism

Police responded to the Chicago Loop Synagogue in the first block of South Clark Street early on Feb. 4, 2017, to find a broken window and several swastika stickers on the front door of the downtown building. As news of the vandalism spread, the synagogue has receive countless emails and messages of support.

