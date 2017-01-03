Yale study confirms gun violence is contagious

Members of the Chicago Fire Department transport a person who was shot near the intersection of South May Street and West 58th Street on Monday, Dec. 26, 2016 in Chicago, Ill. Members of the Chicago Fire Department transport a person who was shot near the intersection of South May Street and West 58th Street on Monday, Dec. 26, 2016 in Chicago, Ill.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Westport News.