Yale study confirms gun violence is contagious
Members of the Chicago Fire Department transport a person who was shot near the intersection of South May Street and West 58th Street on Monday, Dec. 26, 2016 in Chicago, Ill. Members of the Chicago Fire Department transport a person who was shot near the intersection of South May Street and West 58th Street on Monday, Dec. 26, 2016 in Chicago, Ill.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Westport News.
Add your comments below
Chicago Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09)
|15 min
|Rogue Scholar 05
|232,708
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|35 min
|Gunner
|1,471,503
|Are democrats destroyed?
|1 hr
|Susanm
|161
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|1 hr
|Syrup2995
|62,673
|white man kidnapped
|3 hr
|Right Wing
|2
|Shoot Back
|4 hr
|ThomasA
|2
|Israeli troops begin Gaza pullout as Hamas decl... (Jan '09)
|5 hr
|Ize Found
|71,279
Find what you want!
Search Chicago Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC