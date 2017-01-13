Writers Resist, Grilled Cheese Meltdown, and more things to do in Chicago this weekend
Fri 1/13: Graham Cracker Comics hosts female comic artist collective Ladies' Night as they celebrate the release of their fourth anthology, Eat It Up hosts Adam Kempenaar and Josh Larsen discuss the greatest moments of the past year in cinema during the live taping of their weekly film podcast at the Logan Center for the Arts . 8 PM Fri 1/13-Sat 1/14: Rory Scovel , star of TruTV's comedy series Those Who Can't , performs stand-up at Up Comedy Club .
