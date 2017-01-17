Womena s March on Chicago: What You Need to Know
On Saturday January 21st, one day after the inauguration of President Donald Trump, groups all over the country will gather to march in different cities. The largest is expected in Washington D.C. As USA Today reports , the organizers say: "The Women's March on Washington is a women-led movement bringing together people of all genders, ages, races, cultures, political affiliations and backgrounds in our nation's capital to affirm our shared humanity and pronounce our bold message of resistance and self-determination."
