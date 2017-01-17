Womena s March on Chicago: What You N...

Womena s March on Chicago: What You Need to Know

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: WGN-TV Chicago

On Saturday January 21st, one day after the inauguration of President Donald Trump, groups all over the country will gather to march in different cities. The largest is expected in Washington D.C. As USA Today reports , the organizers say: "The Women's March on Washington is a women-led movement bringing together people of all genders, ages, races, cultures, political affiliations and backgrounds in our nation's capital to affirm our shared humanity and pronounce our bold message of resistance and self-determination."

Start the conversation, or Read more at WGN-TV Chicago.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Chicago Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 1 min Grey Ghost 1,479,534
Double Word Game (Dec '11) 18 min GEORGIA 3,524
Steve Wilkos : talk show host ? or simple mi... (Feb '08) 21 min stevecanfuckofffo... 456
{keep A word drop A word} (Oct '11) 1 hr SweLL GirL 10,057
News Obama's farewell speech in Chicago felt like th... 2 hr Captain Dunghorse 31
John Lewis is NOT a hero, he's an idiot who got... 2 hr NEEDS New BASHING 7
News BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09) 2 hr idiots the dems 234,006
See all Chicago Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Chicago Forum Now

Chicago Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Chicago Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Gunman
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Climate Change
  2. Health Care
  3. Wikileaks
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Iran
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,361 • Total comments across all topics: 278,017,746

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC