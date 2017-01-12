Woman, ex-boyfriend charged in staged...

Woman, ex-boyfriend charged in staged home invasion, dog's death

Daily Herald

A Maine Township woman and her ex-boyfriend have been charged with staging a home invasion at her residence, Cook County Sheriff Thomas Dart announced Friday. The woman, Mehwish Memon, 30, of the 9400 block of Bay Colony Drive near Des Plaines, and the ex-boyfriend, Syed Hassan, 38, of the 2800 block of South King Drive in Chicago, were arrested Tuesday and charged with home invasion, aggravated unlawful restraint and filing a false police report.

