Woman dies 7 months after Memorial Day Weekend shooting
Chicago police expand the crime scene in the 3900 block of West Lexington Street where a 26-year-old woman suffered a gunshot wound to the head on May 28, 2016. Chicago police expand the crime scene in the 3900 block of West Lexington Street where a 26-year-old woman suffered a gunshot wound to the head on May 28, 2016.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Chicago Tribune.
Add your comments below
Chicago Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09)
|8 min
|Dr Guru
|233,755
|{keep A word drop A word} (Oct '11)
|10 min
|_Zoey_
|10,027
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|11 min
|Obama Muslim
|1,478,262
|Israeli troops begin Gaza pullout as Hamas decl... (Jan '09)
|1 hr
|TRD
|71,301
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|1 hr
|mdbuilder
|62,865
|Obama's farewell speech in Chicago felt like th...
|5 hr
|TRUMPTRUMPTRUMP
|17
|Tuesday is Punch Liberals in the Face Day!
|6 hr
|Thinking RIght
|1
Find what you want!
Search Chicago Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC