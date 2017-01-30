'Wit,' about professor with cancer, i...

'Wit,' about professor with cancer, is best play ever written on the subject

Margaret Edson's "Wit," which won the Pulitzer Prize for drama in 1999, is the best play ever written about cancer. In fact, I'd say it's the best play ever written about hospitals, too, and about the loss of control we all fear or feel, once we find ourselves down that rabbit hole, pushed, prodded and studied by others for whom we are, inevitably, a workplace assignment.

