Winds delay flights, mess up traffic as Obama arrives in Chicago
Area travelers can expect a rough afternoon with wind-related delays at O'Hare International Airport and road closures on area highways related to President Obama's visit. The gusty weather Tuesday means flights were delayed by an average of 62 minutes at O'Hare with 313 cancellations, according to the Chicago Department of Aviation.
