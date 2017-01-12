'Wicked' is coming back to Chicago th...

'Wicked' is coming back to Chicago this year

Goodness knows: The national tour of "Wicked" is returning to Chicago for a seven-week engagement during the holiday season at the end of this year, Broadway in Chicago announced Monday. The hit musical will be making its fourth visit to Chicago .

