'Wicked' is coming back to Chicago this year
Goodness knows: The national tour of "Wicked" is returning to Chicago for a seven-week engagement during the holiday season at the end of this year, Broadway in Chicago announced Monday. The hit musical will be making its fourth visit to Chicago .
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Orlando Sentinel.
Comments
Add your comments below
Chicago Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|amy1-16-17 edited for space
|2 min
|boundary painter
|6
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|4 min
|Denny CranesPlace
|1,479,102
|BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09)
|7 min
|Dale
|233,922
|Israeli troops begin Gaza pullout as Hamas decl... (Jan '09)
|29 min
|TRD
|71,308
|{keep A word drop A word} (Oct '11)
|1 hr
|Well Well
|10,042
|Cong. John Lewis is a worthless black dem. hack...
|2 hr
|true
|3
|last post wins! (Dec '10)
|2 hr
|_FLATLINE--------
|2,885
Find what you want!
Search Chicago Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC