Why We Shouldn't Valorize 'Zero Arres...

Why We Shouldn't Valorize 'Zero Arrests' At The Women's March On Chicago

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: Chicagoist

Both were remarkable figures for the momentous Women's March on Chicago , which tripled an already sizable attendance forecast on Saturday, as people from all over the region flooded downtown to peacefully register protest one day after the inauguration of Donald Trump. Nationwide, in fact, not a single person was taken into custody in the nation's largest cities.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Chicagoist.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Chicago Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 2 min sonicfilter 1,484,298
Topix Chitown Regulars (Aug '09) 4 min Sublime1 104,751
News BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09) 6 min Rogue Scholar 05 234,698
{keep A word drop A word} (Oct '11) 1 hr SweLL GirL 10,105
Double Word Game (Dec '11) 2 hr They cannot kill ... 3,549
29 people shot in about 24 hours: It's not even... 3 hr Rita Ora 6
News Women's March in Chicago: Crowd too big to marc... 4 hr Well Well 5
See all Chicago Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Chicago Forum Now

Chicago Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Chicago Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,918 • Total comments across all topics: 278,206,658

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC