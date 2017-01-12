Where to go in Wicker Park and Buckto...

Where to go in Wicker Park and Bucktown, a different side of Chicago

Only a few minutes transit from O'Hare, Wicker Park and Bucktown 's uniquely beguiling streetscape is quickly becoming one of the city's tourist gems Like brunch spots and Starbucks, boutique hotels often herald urban gentrification. But not in Wicker Park and Bucktown: These adjacent Chicago neighbourhoods already offered just about every urban amenity one could want - from vintage fashion boutiques and record shops to taco stands, cocktail bars and even a landscaped rail path - years before Mexican hotel developer Grupo Habita simultaneously opened the Robey and the Hollander in late 2016 on the six-corner intersection unfortunately known as "the Crotch."

Read more at The Globe and Mail.

