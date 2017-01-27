Where To Find Hygge In Chicago This Winter

We can learn a lot from the Danish: universal healthcare, free university education, their ranking as the happiest people in the world - but until all that happens in the U.S., there is one Danish import we can take up today, and that's hygge. Hygge essentially means "coziness of the soul", "absence of annoyance" and "cocoa by candlelight" according to Meik Wiking, author of The Little Book of Hygge .

