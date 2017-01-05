WGCI Chicago Names New PD

WGCI Chicago Names New PD

Next Story Prev Story
5 hrs ago Read more: Radio Ink

And that is Johnnie D, who is promoted from APD, and will work closely with Derrick Brown, Director of Urban Programming for iHeartMedia Chicago at the station. Brown was handling WGCI PD duties as a part of his Director of Urban Programming responsibilities.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Radio Ink.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Chicago Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
outrage white man tortured in chicago 3 min VeganTiger 13
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 3 min Grey Ghost 1,471,789
Faces of hate 7 min lawandorder 1
{keep A word drop A word} (Oct '11) 10 min SweLL GirL 9,939
Double Word Game (Dec '11) 12 min GEORGIA 3,504
Sexual Well Being Items for Men & Women 16 min linda35ny 1
last post wins! (Apr '13) 17 min They cannot kill ... 2,088
News BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09) 48 min Rogue Scholar 05 232,786
Are democrats destroyed? 8 hr Guest 167
See all Chicago Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Chicago Forum Now

Chicago Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Chicago Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Gunman
  5. Wall Street
  1. Health Care
  2. Supreme Court
  3. General Motors
  4. North Korea
  5. Bill Clinton
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,813 • Total comments across all topics: 277,632,941

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC