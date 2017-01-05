WGCI Chicago Names New PD
And that is Johnnie D, who is promoted from APD, and will work closely with Derrick Brown, Director of Urban Programming for iHeartMedia Chicago at the station. Brown was handling WGCI PD duties as a part of his Director of Urban Programming responsibilities.
